Robot performs abdominal surgery without human help
A robot designed by a team at Johns Hopkins University performed surgery without the guiding hand of a human.In four experiments on pig tissues, the robot excelled at suturing two ends of an intestine.The procedure is one of the most intricate and delicate tasks in abdominal surgery.The robot is called STAR, which stands for smart tissue autonomous robot.The STAR "produced significantly better results than humans performing the same procedure," one researcher said