Rivian could soon announce job cuts, report says

It’s not clear where Rivan’s potential cuts might be focused. Rivian has a factory in Illinois, its headquarters in California, and corporate offices across the United States and in Europe.

In December, Rivian announced plans to build a $5 billion vehicle and battery plant in Georgia about an hour east of Atlanta. The factory is expected to start production with a new vehicle, a crossover known as R2, in 2025.

Since opening with one of the largest American initial public offerings ever, Rivian’s stock has slumped as it has grappled with securing supplies of computer chips and other vital components and missed earlier production goals. The company now says it plans to build 25,000 vehicles this year.

Rivian said it produced 4,401 vehicles at its factory in Normal, Illinois, in the three months that ended in June, and delivered 4,467 vehicles to customers during that same period.

The company said it still expects to meet its 25,000-vehicle production goal for the year.

In May, Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe told investors the company was moving past the worst of its supply chain issues.

Rivian reported about $17 billion in cash on hand at the end of the first quarter, and Scaringe said the company expects to be able to launch the new R2 model with the cash it has.

Rivian reported revenue of $95 million in the first quarter and a net loss of $1.6 billion. As a startup, Rivian is likely to burn cash until it is able to increase its production.

Rivian plans to announce its second-quarter earnings on Aug. 11.

The future Rivian factory is part of Georgia’s bet on becoming a hub for electric vehicle manufacturing, and includes a planned Hyundai Motor Group EV and battery plant near Savannah and an SK Innovation battery facility in Jackson County.

A note of disclosure

Cox Enterprises, owner of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, owns about a 4% stake in Rivian and supplies services to the company. Sandy Schwartz, a Cox executive who oversees the AJC, is on Rivian’s board of directors and holds stock personally. He does not take part in the AJC’s coverage of Rivian.