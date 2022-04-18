ajc logo
X

Rivian CEO reportedly warns about supply chain issues

December 16, 2021 Atlanta - Guests look at Rivian R1T electric truck during a press conference at Liberty Plaza across from the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Electric vehicle maker Rivian on Thursday confirmed its plans to build a $5 billion assembly plant and battery factory in Georgia, which Gov. Brian Kemp called Òthe largest single economic development project ever in this stateÕs history.Ó (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
December 16, 2021 Atlanta - Guests look at Rivian R1T electric truck during a press conference at Liberty Plaza across from the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Electric vehicle maker Rivian on Thursday confirmed its plans to build a $5 billion assembly plant and battery factory in Georgia, which Gov. Brian Kemp called Òthe largest single economic development project ever in this stateÕs history.Ó (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago
EV maker grapples with computer chip shortages, warns industry of battery sourcing challenges.

The CEO of electric vehicle maker Rivian, which plans a sprawling factory an hour east of Atlanta, said in media interviews published Monday that computer chip shortages hampering his company and the auto industry could pale compared to looming challenges in sourcing components for EV batteries.

Rivian Chief Executive R.J. Scaringe told the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg that Rivian’s manufacturing plant in Illinois is operating well-below peak capacity because of global parts shortages, including computer chips, which have affected scores of companies.

But a longer-term headwind for the auto industry is the intense global battle to source the raw materials such as cobalt and lithium to make the batteries that power plug-in vehicles.

“Put very simply, all the world’s cell production combined represents well under 10% of what we will need in 10 years,” the Journal reported Scaringe as saying during a media tour of the company’s plant in Normal, Illinois. “Meaning, 90% to 95% of the supply chain does not exist.”

The problem exists across the entire supply chain, from mining to refining raw materials to assembly of battery packs, Scaringe told the Journal.

“Semiconductors are a small appetizer to what we are about to feel on battery cells over the next two decades,” Scaringe told the Journal.

At the end of last year, EVs made up about 2% of U.S. auto sales. That figure has been expected to grow exponentially as fuel and emissions standards tighten and costs to build EVs drop. But choke points in battery development could cool the red hot EV industry.

ExploreGeorgia hitches electric vehicle dreams to Rivian plant

California-based Rivian makes the R1T truck and R1S SUV as well as delivery vans for Amazon. In December, the state of Georgia and Rivian announced plans for a sprawling factory and battery plant on about 2,000 acres along I-20 in southern Walton and Morgan counties. Gov. Brian Kemp called it the biggest economic development deal in state history.

Combined ShapeCaption
Location of Rivian's $5 billion electric vehicle factory east of Atlanta. The company’s site, about 2,000 acres along I-20 between the towns of Social Circle and Rutledge in southern Walton and Morgan counties, is about an hour’s drive from Atlanta and can pull from the metro area’s talent pool to fill its 7,500 planned jobs. Work on Rivian’s plant is slated to start this year at a 2,000-acre site in Morgan and Walton counties.

Credit: ArLuther Lee

Location of Rivian's $5 billion electric vehicle factory east of Atlanta. The company’s site, about 2,000 acres along I-20 between the towns of Social Circle and Rutledge in southern Walton and Morgan counties, is about an hour’s drive from Atlanta and can pull from the metro area’s talent pool to fill its 7,500 planned jobs. Work on Rivian’s plant is slated to start this year at a 2,000-acre site in Morgan and Walton counties.

Credit: ArLuther Lee

Combined ShapeCaption
Location of Rivian's $5 billion electric vehicle factory east of Atlanta. The company’s site, about 2,000 acres along I-20 between the towns of Social Circle and Rutledge in southern Walton and Morgan counties, is about an hour’s drive from Atlanta and can pull from the metro area’s talent pool to fill its 7,500 planned jobs. Work on Rivian’s plant is slated to start this year at a 2,000-acre site in Morgan and Walton counties.

Credit: ArLuther Lee

Credit: ArLuther Lee

Rivian has said it will hire 7,500 workers at the Georgia plant. Construction is expected to start this year, with the factory opening in 2024. Rivian has said it plans to make up to 400,000 vehicles a year at the future plant.

ExploreState to hold first Rivian public meeting on Monday

But Rivian this year cut its production forecast for its Illinois plant citing supply chain problems.

Sourcing computer chips hasn’t been a problem for just Rivian, or even for automakers alone. But Bloomberg reported that Rivian is at a disadvantage as a newcomer compared to rivals, because chipmakers allocate limited supplies based on past production.

“The allocation is being set based on whether they think we’re using the chips or not,” Scaringe said in the Bloomberg article. “But it’s a self-fulfilling prophecy, because if Intel believes we’re not going to produce more than the next number, then that’s the number we’re going to produce.”

Scaringe told reporters he regularly calls chip companies to help assure them his factory is running, the Bloomberg article said.

Battery squeeze

China is a major player in sourcing of rare earth metals needed in battery production, and the U.S. is having to play catchup, Brett Smith, director of technology at the Center for Automotive Research told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution late last year.

“Just about everything goes through China,” Smith said. “China decided to go after electric vehicles not because they care about the environment but because we want to control the future. … That’s a huge challenge.”

EVs are a major policy priority for President Joe Biden. Earlier this year, his administration announced a multi-billion-dollar plan to boost production of EVs. The plan includes initiatives to improve domestic sourcing of critical materials for making EV batteries and improvements to the supply chain.

Rivian was founded about a dozen years ago. It spent those years developing its flagship R1T pickup, which was just named MotorTrend’s Truck of the Year, along with the R1S SUV.

Combined ShapeCaption
An East Atlanta Megasite sign marking the Rivian project site sits next to a historic downtown Social Circle sign at the Stanton Springs exit in Newton County at I-20 on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Social Circle. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”`

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

An East Atlanta Megasite sign marking the Rivian project site sits next to a historic downtown Social Circle sign at the Stanton Springs exit in Newton County at I-20 on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Social Circle. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”`

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Combined ShapeCaption
An East Atlanta Megasite sign marking the Rivian project site sits next to a historic downtown Social Circle sign at the Stanton Springs exit in Newton County at I-20 on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Social Circle. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”`

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

The company had one of the biggest initial public offerings in U.S. history last year, and Rivian shares were briefly valued higher than Ford and General Motors.

Automotive experts have warned that Rivian faces a high hurdle in perfecting mass production while also contending with supply chain challenges and battling rivals such as Tesla and the EV expansion plans of traditional automakers.

Production delays and other challenges have hurt Rivian’s stock price — shares were valued at about $39 in mid-day trading Monday — down from $78 a share at its IPO.

Cox Enterprises, owner of the AJC, owns a 4.7% stake in Rivian and supplies services to it. Sandy Schwartz, a Cox executive who oversees the AJC, is on Rivian’s board of directors and holds stock personally. He does not take part in the AJC’s coverage of Rivian.

About the Author

Follow J. Scott Trubey on twitter

J. Scott Trubey is an investigative reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, with a specialty in banking, real estate and public corruption. He joined the AJC in 2010.

Editors' Picks
Jacob Christian Muse, a 21-year-old College Park man, was arrested Friday on charges stemming from the April 8 triple homicide at a family-owned shooting range in Grantville. (Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

Suspect in Coweta triple homicide was gun shop customer, GBI says1h ago
Gov. Brian Kemp said in a video deposition for a federal voting rights case that when he made comments in 2014 and 2018 about Democratic efforts to register minorities to vote, “I was making that point to urge our folks to do exactly the same.” Branden Camp/ For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Branden Camp

Kemp defends comments about minority voter registration in court
1h ago
Robert Aaron Long faces the death penalty in the fatal shootings of four people last year at two Atlanta spas. He was already sentenced to life in prison for the Cherokee County spa shooting that killed four others. (Elijah Nouvelage for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Motions hearing scheduled Tuesday for admitted spa shooter
1h ago
Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant (center) smiles as he talks with Sgt. Ryan Heald (left) and Mayor Andre Dickens (right) after announcing the chief’s retirement at the Atlanta Police Department Zone 4 headquarters on Friday, April 15, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Inside City Hall: Atlanta begins a search for a new police chief
5h ago
Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant (center) smiles as he talks with Sgt. Ryan Heald (left) and Mayor Andre Dickens (right) after announcing the chief’s retirement at the Atlanta Police Department Zone 4 headquarters on Friday, April 15, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Inside City Hall: Atlanta begins a search for a new police chief
5h ago
A COVID-19 testing center.

Does it matter if daily COVID-19 case numbers vanish? A case in point
1h ago
The Latest
VA proposes massive changes to health-care system in Georgia
9h ago
SUNDAY WEATHER: Rainy Easter in store for Atlanta as day progresses
TIMELINE: Atlanta City Hall investigation
Featured
DeKalb County police investigated the fatal shooting Sunday night at the Austin Oaks Apartments on Glenwood Road. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

DeKalb police investigate fatal shooting at apartment complex
4h ago
A trio of Atlanta music festivals
6h ago
Man arrested after teen killed during Easter gathering in Clayton County
5h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top