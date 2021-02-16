Reward increased to $10K in search for 12-year-old’s killer

The reward for information in the case of a 12-year-old boy who was found shot and killed in the woods near his home has increased to $10,000, Atlanta police announced Monday.
David Mack was reported missing Tuesday night before his family found his body with multiple gunshot wounds in the woods behind their neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. His family began to worry when he did not return home for dinner Tuesday night after he said he was out playing with friends.
Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta increased the reward in the case to $10,000 after it was first increased over the weekend. Crime Stoppers offers a reward of $2,000 for most cases, but the amount can be increased by donors who want to contribute to solving certain crimes.
Glenda Mack, David Mack’s grandmother, told the AJC she wants to know who killed her grandson. Neighbors near the crime scene said they heard several gunshots behind their homes Tuesday evening but didn’t realize anyone had been struck.
No arrests have been made and investigators are still trying to learn what prompted the shooting.
“Never did I think I would have to plan a service and bury him,” Glenda Mack said about her grandson. “Never. Never.”
Donations toward the Crime Stoppers reward can be made through the Atlanta Police Foundation, the nonprofit that funds the reward system. Mack’s family has started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help pay for his funeral. It has raised more than $19,000, more than its $15,000 goal.
Anyone with information on the case can submit tips anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward.