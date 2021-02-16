Reward increased to $10K in search for 12-year-old’s killer

David Mack was reported missing Tuesday night before his family found his body with multiple gunshot wounds in the woods behind their neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. His family began to worry when he did not return home for dinner Tuesday night after he said he was out playing with friends.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta increased the reward in the case to $10,000 after it was first increased over the weekend. Crime Stoppers offers a reward of $2,000 for most cases, but the amount can be increased by donors who want to contribute to solving certain crimes.