Research hub coming to metro Atlanta to bolster EV charging technology

San Francisco-based ABM Industries is planning to build a 114,000-square-foot warehouse in Cumming that will host the company’s EV training and testing operations. Called the ABM Electrification Center, the hub will begin construction in July and open by the end of this year.

Scott Salmirs, president and CEO of ABM, said in a news release that charging infrastructure has to be prepared for the anticipated widespread adoption and increased prevalence of EVs, which Georgia and the federal government have attempted to spearhead.