$800M electric battery materials facility announced for South Georgia

Explore How a metro Atlanta plant is helping solve a huge EV supply chain kink

The federal government has pumped billions of dollars into creating a domestic supply chain for the electrified future of auto travel. The battery supply chain today is controlled largely by China, a fierce geopolitical and economic rival.

“Much of the critical supply chain for e-mobility and manufacturing is currently sourced outside of the U.S.,” Pat Wilson, Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner, said in the release. “Anovion is an innovative industry leader that fills that need and delivers another critical component of the supply chain to Georgia.”

Georgia leaders have prioritized the industry and have been willing to heavily incentivize electric battery and vehicle companies to choose the Peach State as their base of operations. The state has landed gigantic EV manufacturing plants for Hyundai and Rivian in addition to dozens of other projects across the supplier and battery production pipeline.

No details on incentives for Anovion were released Monday, but the company will likely qualify for job creation tax credits and educational assistance for workers through the state’s lauded Quick Start program.

Anovion will build the plant, its first mass production facility, at the 750-acre Downrange Industrial Park in Bainbridge, the county seat of Decatur County located along Georgia’s southwest border with Florida.

The factory will produce synthetic graphite for use in batteries that power electric vehicles, electric storage systems, electronics and military applications among other products, the release said. Operations are expected to begin in late 2025.

Since 2020, at least 40 EV-related projects have been announced in Georgia, totaling nearly $22 billion in investment and 28,000 jobs, according to Kemp’s office. Roughly a fourth of those projects are battery manufacturers, recyclers and suppliers, the state says.