Rescue crews searching Yellow River for missing 4-year-old at Gwinnett park

The boy, described as an African-American boy dressed in black sweatpants and no shirt, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. at the Yellow River Park about six miles southwest of Snellville on Juhan Road SW, according to Gwinnett Fire officials. The mother told authorities she was near the river with her son when she noticed he was missing. She said she saw her son briefly before he disappeared under the water.

A 911 caller said the boy was seen floating down the river, unable to get out. The mother confirmed the boy was not wearing a life vest.