Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency after tornado rips through west Georgia
Rescue crews searching Yellow River for missing 4-year-old at Gwinnett park

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Rescue workers are searching the Yellow River in Gwinnett County for a 4-year-old boy who disappeared beneath the water Saturday afternoon.

The boy, described as an African-American boy dressed in black sweatpants and no shirt, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. at the Yellow River Park about six miles southwest of Snellville on Juhan Road SW, according to Gwinnett Fire officials. The mother told authorities she was near the river with her son when she noticed he was missing. She said she saw her son briefly before he disappeared under the water.

A 911 caller said the boy was seen floating down the river, unable to get out. The mother confirmed the boy was not wearing a life vest.

Gwinnett County firefighters worked for hours Saturday searching for the boy using boats, drones and a helicopter with infrared cameras. Ground crews suspended their search around 8 p.m. due to loss of daylight and unsafe conditions, but aerial searches continued until after midnight, officials said.

The search resumed at 9 a.m. Sunday.

“This continues to be a rescue effort,” Gwinnett Fire Capt. Ryan McGiboney said in a statement Sunday morning.

The search Sunday involved three boats working in a grid search pattern down river from the part aided by search parties on the shore. Bad weather moving through the area prevented the use of aerial search vehicles.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Gwinnett County Emergency Management Agency are assisting fire officials in the search.

About the Author

Joyner is a member of the AJC Investigations team. He has been with the AJC since 2010.

