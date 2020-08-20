Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana tests positive for coronavirus

On Wednesday the senator visited a veterans hospital in Shreveport.

Cassidy is seeking re-election in November and becomes the second U.S. senator to contract the virus, along with Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky who tested positive on March 22. The next day, Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced that her husband, John Bessler, had been hospitalized with the virus.

At the time, several other senators were forced to self-quarantine as a precaution after coming into contact with Paul and others who had tested positive.

In the months since, at least 11 representatives in the U.S. House have contracted COVID-19, according to The Hill, and all have recovered.

In late July a longtime staff member for Republican Rep. Vern Buchanan died Friday from the coronavirus after being treated at a Florida hospital for nine days.

House Democrats introduced a bill last month that would require anyone inside a federal facility to wear a protective face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The “Wear Your Mask Act,” introduced by Democratic Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas, would make masks mandatory inside all U.S. government facilities and for anyone standing within 6 feet of another individual in those buildings. The bill also states that an agency could forcibly “remove or deny service to an individual who fails to wear a mask.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said previously that he doesn’t think a mask mandates is necessary in the Senate.

Cassidy faces 14 opponents on the November ballot but is favored to win election to a second term in a deep red state where he has the backing of President Donald Trump and a $6 million campaign account. His highest-profile opponent is Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, a Democrat.