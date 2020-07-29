Report: Man arrested in Alabama after motel shooting in LaGrange

Shannon Lamar Scott, 42, of Valley, Ala., was taken into custody on Monday, LaGrange police Sgt. Robert Kirby told the newspaper. Kirby did not say where Scott was found in Alabama.

Last Wednesday, police said a gunshot victim was found in a room at the Quality Inn off Jameson Drive, AJC.com previously reported. The injured person, Timothy Barnes, was taken to an Atlanta area hospital, where he is stable, after being shot in the shoulder.