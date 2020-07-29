Report: Man arrested in Alabama after motel shooting in LaGrange

Days after being accused of a shooting at a LaGrange motel, a suspect was arrested in Alabama, the LaGrange Daily News reported.
Shannon Lamar Scott, 42, of Valley, Ala., was taken into custody on Monday, LaGrange police Sgt. Robert Kirby told the newspaper. Kirby did not say where Scott was found in Alabama.
Last Wednesday, police said a gunshot victim was found in a room at the Quality Inn off Jameson Drive, AJC.com previously reported. The injured person, Timothy Barnes, was taken to an Atlanta area hospital, where he is stable, after being shot in the shoulder.
Scott was tied to the shooting and will face counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, police said. It’s unclear when he will be extradited to Georgia.
AJC.com has reached out to LaGrange police for more information.
