Report: Fired Savannah officers bound man with T-shirt over mouth

Arango said he put his knee on Faitele’s upper back as Faitele lay facedown before handcuffing him. After this, Arango described blood on Faitele’s chin and shirt.

The report said Faitele spit at the officers. Arango, according to the report, “forcefully shoved Faitele’s face back with (his) gloved hand and took (Faitele) to the ground” and “forced his jaw closed.” Officers pulled Faitele’s T-shirt over his face and tied another shirt over his mouth.