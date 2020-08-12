Report: Dwayne Johnson is the highest-paid actor in Hollywood

It pays to be The Rock.
According to Forbes, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has grabbed the coveted title as the world’s highest-paid actor for the second year in a row.
Between June 2019 and this past June, Johnson racked up $87.5 million, making $23.5 million alone from his starring role in the upcoming Netflix film “Red Notice,” which he costars in with Ryan Reynolds, according to Forbes. In addition to his roles in “Jumanji” and the “Fast & Furious” franchise, Johnson has found success with lucrative deals with Under Armour with his Project Rock clothing line. He made $8 million from that deal.
The 48-year-old started his career as a professional wrestler and football player. His films have grossed more than $3.5 billion in North America. The Canadian-born entrepreneur, who owns a home in metro Atlanta, also has a lucrative deal to star in the DC Universe film “Black Adam.”
Reynolds, his “Red Notice” costar, comes in at No. 2 on the Forbes list. His empire has grown through deals with Netflix and Apple TV+, with the latter reportedly investing more than $30 million in Reynolds for his movie “A Christmas Carol.”
“It’s no longer wholly art or wholly science,” said Mike Bloxham, an analyst of entertainment at research firm Magid, referring to the strategies that studios and streamers use to determine paychecks. “It’s very much alchemy, and it’s becoming more alchemical as we move forward and more data becomes available.”
Below, find the entire top 10 highest-paid actors of 2020 list:
- Dwayne Johnson – $87.5 million
- Ryan Reynolds – $71.5 million
- Mark Wahlberg – $58 million
- Ben Affleck – $55 million
- Vin Diesel – $54 million
- Akshay Kumar – $48.5 million
- Lin-Manuel Miranda – $45.5 million
- Will Smith – $44.5 million
- Adam Sandler – $41 million
- Jackie Chan – $40 million