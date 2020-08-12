Report: Dwayne Johnson is the highest-paid actor in Hollywood

According to Forbes, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has grabbed the coveted title as the world’s highest-paid actor for the second year in a row.

Between June 2019 and this past June, Johnson racked up $87.5 million, making $23.5 million alone from his starring role in the upcoming Netflix film “Red Notice,” which he costars in with Ryan Reynolds, according to Forbes. In addition to his roles in “Jumanji” and the “Fast & Furious” franchise, Johnson has found success with lucrative deals with Under Armour with his Project Rock clothing line. He made $8 million from that deal.