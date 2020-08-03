Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will become part owner of pro football league

“Sports and entertainment are the foundations of the businesses I have built,” she said. “Melding our expertise combined with our commitment to deliver exciting and inspiring unique content, has us all focused on developing the XFL brand into a multi-media experience that our athletes, partners and fans will proudly embrace and love.”

It’s unclear how the investors plan to revive the league, which features eight teams, including the Dallas Renegades and the St. Louis BattleHawks. The XFL laid off its employees after suspending operations in early April. The league was established in 2018 and began play in 2020. The teams are currently split up in East and West divisions, with cities including Houston; Carson, California; St. Louis; Tampa, Florida; and Seattle taking part.

Garcia and Johnson are co-founders of Seven Bucks Productions, a multiplatform enterprise pioneering original content for television, film, emerging technologies and digital networks. They have been behind some of the most successful platforms in global entertainment. Through their joint enterprise, Garcia and Johnson’s work spans to philanthropic endeavors, marketing, and film and television projects.

“It is a privilege to partner with Dany and Dwayne on the acquisition of the XFL,” said Gerry Cardinale, founder and managing partner of RedBird Capital Partners. “Their track record in building dynamic businesses speaks for itself, and their vision and passion for developing the XFL as a world class sports and entertainment property will enable a new future for this organization. As their partner in acquiring and relaunching the XFL, RedBird will bring its own track record and experience in building world class companies in sports and live entertainment to help realize their vision.”