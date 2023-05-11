Regulators may not allow more tire burning for electricity after all

Late last month, the Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC) and the Sierra Club formally petitioned the commission asking it to revoke its order.

The groups argued that the commission’s moves were unlawful because the changes were made without providing 30 days’ notice to interested parties or allow public hearings before a vote. They also claimed that the PSC failed to show that allowing electricity to be generated by burning tires was in the public interest.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognizes scrap tires as a viable alternative to fossil fuels or as a supplement to burning coal or wood.

Tire remnants are already burned in at least one biomass-to-electricity plant run by a company called Green Power Solutions in Dublin, southeast of Macon. Tires are also used as fuel in some industrial manufacturing facilities that require lots of heat, like cement kilns.

Biomass power plants produce electricity by burning organic material like wood pellets, timber scraps and other plant matter in boilers to produce steam. While the fuel is widely used as power source in Europe, Georgia Power’s long-range energy plans require the utility to purchase more electricity from biomass facilities in the years ahead.

Burning biomass is generally considered more climate-friendly than fossil fuels like coal or natural gas, but some climate scientists have warned it’s not as clean a fuel as advertised.

At a commission meeting held in March, biomass industry representatives requested the changes, claiming that adding biomass to their fuel mix would allow them to generate more consistent electricity and cut costs.

Only new facilities that are selected through a bidding process to fill Georgia Power’s biomass demands would be affected by the change. But even Georgia Power has said it is not in favor of burning tire scraps.

In his statement, Shaw indicated that the commission would likely take a vote to officially rescind the order in the coming weeks, but no specific date was given. Still, it may not be the end of the movement to allow tire scraps to be burned in Georgia biomass facilities.

If hearings are held on the subject, commissioners could then potentially vote on reinstating some or all of the rule changes.

