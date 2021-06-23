Recent UGA grad robbed, sexually assaulted near campus, cops say

A recent University of Georgia graduate was sexually assaulted Wednesday morning after a man robbed her and another woman just north of campus, police said.
Athens-Clarke County officers were called to the area of Foundry and Strong streets in downtown shortly after 2 a.m. about an armed robbery and sexual assault, spokesman Lt. Shaun Barnett confirmed.
Two women in their early 20s were approached by a man with a weapon, police said. The man stole several belongings from the two, including a purse, Barnett said.
One of the women was led to a secluded area at gunpoint and sexually assaulted, Barnett said.
Police have not identified a suspect and ask that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information contact Detective Michael Poole at michael.poole@accgov.com or 706-705-4775.
