Read this week’s White House virus task force report for Georgia

The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report included an ominous warning for Georgia.
Amid a rise in cases and hospitalizations, President Donald Trump’s advisory group said, “This is the moment to dramatically increase mitigation.”
The AJC reported Tuesday that Gov. Brian Kemp plans no additional measures.
The coronavirus is burning through the country and nearly every state is on fire, data in the report show. Georgia remained in the red zone for the third straight week, and the state held its ranking at 48th out of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., for new cases — or fourth best overall.
But the rolling average of new cases continues to grow as Georgians prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Read the full report below.