Raw dog food sold in Florida, 9 other states recalled due to salmonella risk

An Indiana-based dog food company has voluntarily recalled dozens of cases of raw dog food after a potential salmonella contamination.
Albright’s Raw Dog Food, which is based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, has recalled 67 cases of its Chicken Recipe for Dogs due to potential contamination of salmonella. The dog food is distributed in California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania and Tennessee and is available online via mail order and direct delivery across the country.
The packages of Albright’s Raw Dog Food Chicken Recipe for Dogs were packaged in 2-pound chubs/rolls. Those packages have lot numbers of C000185, Best By 19 May 2021. The product was sold frozen and was distributed from the company to distributors from July 8 to Aug. 27, according to the FDA.
Credit: Via Fda.gov
The problem bacteria was revealed after testing conducted by the FDA. The problem was confined to this batch, and the company has ceased the distribution of the batch as the FDA and the company continue their investigation about what caused the problem.
Salmonella can affect animals eating these products, and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products. One animal has reportedly fallen ill due to the dog food contamination, according to the company.
Due to the frozen condition of the product, it is possible that retailers and end users may still have the product in their freezers. Consumers who have purchased Albright’s Raw Dog Food Chicken Recipe for Dogs are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Consumers with questions may contact Albright’s Raw Dog Food between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET Monday-Friday at 260-422-9440.