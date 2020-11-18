Raw dog food sold in Florida, 9 other states recalled due to salmonella risk

Salmonella can affect animals eating these products, and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products. One animal has reportedly fallen ill due to the dog food contamination, according to the company.

Due to the frozen condition of the product, it is possible that retailers and end users may still have the product in their freezers. Consumers who have purchased Albright’s Raw Dog Food Chicken Recipe for Dogs are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Albright’s Raw Dog Food between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET Monday-Friday at 260-422-9440.