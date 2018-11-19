These Thanksgiving foods will make your pet sick

“A few small boneless pieces of cooked turkey, a taste of mashed potato or even a lick of pumpkin pie shouldn’t pose a problem,” according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. “However, don’t allow your pets to overindulge, as they could wind up with a case of stomach upset, diarrhea or even worse—an inflammatory condition of the pancreas known as pancreatitis. In fact, it’s best keep pets on their regular diets during the holidays.”

With the help of experts at the ASPCA and the Pet Poison Helpline, we’ve compiled a list of dangerous foods that could potentially hurt Fido and Fluffy.