Rats, a wolf and a ‘circus’ as jail crowd waits for Trump in Atlanta heat

Protesters in all forms and getups have camped outside the Fulton County Jail on Thursday as they wait for former President Donald Trump to surrender.

They came holding signs, waving flags and even blowing shofars. Several were dressed in costume, despite the sweltering heat and humidity.

From south Atlanta, the “Big Bad Wolf” spent time in the sun in to counter pro-Trump protesters. The wolf, who did not want to be identified, wore a full furry mask and held up a sign that said, “Big Bad Wolf blew down houses. Trump tried to blow down democracy.”

Credit: Katelyn Myrick Credit: Katelyn Myrick

A group of four protesters with Republicans Against Trump were seen wearing rat costumes. The group walked through the crowd of more than 100, mostly made up of Trump supporters and journalists, standing outside the main entrance to the jail.

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

Virginia Highland resident Lala Cochran decided to take a different route for her daily bike ride just to take in the scene. She said she was shocked to see the number of Trump supporters lined up along Rice Street on Atlanta’s west side.

”I just kind of wanted to see the circus,” Cochran said. “But this is disappointing. I thought there would be more representation on both sides.”

Others, like Stan Sinberg, were hoping to make a buck. Sinberg floats around the U.S. selling homemade anti-Trump buttons for $4, a piece, or three for $10, on the “Roving Anti-Trumpism Bandwagon.”

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

He started the traveling wagon in New York City during the 2016 election. It was supposed to end with Trump’s defeat in 2020, but Trump “never goes away,” he said.

”He’s psychologically incapable of admitting he lost,” Sinberg said. “So instead, he’s willing to wreck the whole election process.”

Sinberg hadn’t found many people on Rice Street that supported his cause as of around 2:30 p.m. One person, decked in Trump gear, was overheard criticizing his efforts.

”I wouldn’t take one of those buttons if it were free,” they said.