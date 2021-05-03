Rapper Quando Rondo reportedly shot at in Georgia

Rapper Quando Rondo and his entourage were caught in a hail of gunfire at a Georgia convenience store, and one man in his entourage was wounded, according to TMZ.
The shots rang out about 3:20 a.m. Sunday in Blackshear, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources.
Quando and his crew were in a parking lot off the highway, according to TMZ, and police believe the shooter opened fire from across the road or from the highway.
Quando apparently was not hit by any bullets, according to TMZ’s sources, and the rapper was not at the scene when police arrived. He was in the parking lot before the shooting, TMZ reported, citing its sources.
One person in Quando’s entourage was shot in the hand, according to TMZ, and they received treatment at a local hospital.
Quando Rondo’s crew was involved in a November shootout with King Von’s entourage outside an Atlanta nightclub, which left Von dead, TMZ reported. One of Quando’s crew members was charged with felony murder.
Sunday morning’s shooting happened about 10 minutes from the nightclub where Quando performed Saturday night, TMZ reported. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the case, according to TMZ.