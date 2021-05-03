ajc logo
X

Rapper Quando Rondo reportedly shot at in Georgia

What to do when you're stopped by police

Georgia News | 10 minutes ago
By AJC staff

Rapper Quando Rondo and his entourage were caught in a hail of gunfire at a Georgia convenience store, and one man in his entourage was wounded, according to TMZ.

The shots rang out about 3:20 a.m. Sunday in Blackshear, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources.

Quando and his crew were in a parking lot off the highway, according to TMZ, and police believe the shooter opened fire from across the road or from the highway.

ExploreRapper King Von, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta nightclub, GBI says

Quando apparently was not hit by any bullets, according to TMZ’s sources, and the rapper was not at the scene when police arrived. He was in the parking lot before the shooting, TMZ reported, citing its sources.

One person in Quando’s entourage was shot in the hand, according to TMZ, and they received treatment at a local hospital.

Quando Rondo’s crew was involved in a November shootout with King Von’s entourage outside an Atlanta nightclub, which left Von dead, TMZ reported. One of Quando’s crew members was charged with felony murder.

Explore2 more arrests made in Atlanta shootout that killed rapper King Von

Sunday morning’s shooting happened about 10 minutes from the nightclub where Quando performed Saturday night, TMZ reported. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the case, according to TMZ.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top