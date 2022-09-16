ajc logo
X

Queen Elizabeth’s documented genealogy goes back more than 1,000 years

040316 ROSWELL, GA: Names and dates line the voluminous records at the Church of Latter Day Saints Family History Center, where people come to research their family's genealogy. Family History Center at 500 Norcross Street in Roswell. For Helen Cauley feature on Geneaology - Family Trees. (Parker C. Smith/Special)

Credit: Special

Combined ShapeCaption
040316 ROSWELL, GA: Names and dates line the voluminous records at the Church of Latter Day Saints Family History Center, where people come to research their family's genealogy. Family History Center at 500 Norcross Street in Roswell. For Helen Cauley feature on Geneaology - Family Trees. (Parker C. Smith/Special)

Credit: Special

Genealogy
By Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., For the AJC
12 minutes ago

Queen Elizabeth II’s lineage is among the most well documented ever, due to the record keeping surrounding the royal line through the centuries.

But, while it is well known that she descends from William the Conqueror, she also counts among her ancestors Alfred the Great, who lived from circa 848 to 899. The direct royal line descends from some of the more well-known figures in English history, such as King John, of Magna Carta fame, and Mary Queen of Scots. But she descends from King Henry VIII’s sister, rather than Henry himself, in the line of succession.

While the royal house has technically changed names over the centuries, it’s still in direct descent from the same original line, that of William the Conqueror. It was in 1917 when the Queen’s grandfather, George V, renamed the royal house, then called Saxe-Coburg-Gotha (from Prince Albert, husband of Queen Victoria), to Windsor, to sound more English. Our own state of Georgia was chartered and named for the Queen’s ancestor King George II in 1732, with Augusta bearing the name of the Princess of Wales, another ancestor. Nearby North and South Carolina (originally one colony) were named in 1663 for the last King Charles, Charles II, who became king in 1660. Charleston, South Carolina is for him as well.

Royals documented on Ancestry

You can look up original documents on Queen Elizabeth’s ancestors on Ancestry.com, with its vast amount of records that are indexed and searchable. The parish records of London and Westminster (separate legal entities within greater London) are there. Under U.S. Passports, you can find the passport of the Duchess of Windsor (Wallis Warfield Spencer Simpson), who was a world traveler long before she captured the heart of the future King Edward VIII.

Find a Grave has royal Burials

The Kings and Queens of England were buried at various churches around England until they began to be buried at either Westminster Abbey or Windsor Castle. All of these burials are now covered on the Find a Grave website and similar sites. The burials at Windsor’s St. George’s Chapel are there, as are those within the grounds under “Royal Burial Ground.”

Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P.O. Box 901, Decatur, Ga., 30031 or kenthomasongenealogy.org.

About the Author

Kenneth H. Thomas Jr.
Editors' Picks
Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson avoids a tackle during the first half against the Saints on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Miguel Martinez/Journal Constitutino/TNS)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Cordarrelle Patterson returns to lead role for Falcons 7h ago
Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is scheduled to speak in Forsyth County on Sunday. Stephen B. Morton for the AJC)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

The Jolt: Outrage after GOP warns Stacey Abrams is crossing ‘border’ for visit
9h ago
Clayton County's payment of $559,000 for the design of an incubator building at the $800 million mixed-use development in Lake City called "The Roman" is raising eyebrows among the south metro Atlanta community's county commissioners. The incubator would be the small building at the bottom left in this picture.

Credit: Courtesy Roman United, Yamasaki and Bad Consult

Clayton leaders question $559k charge for county building at The Roman
8h ago
Injured Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies watches the game from the dugout against the Colorado Rockies during the third inning in a MLB baseball game on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Ozzie Albies returns for Braves months after foot fracture
4h ago
Injured Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies watches the game from the dugout against the Colorado Rockies during the third inning in a MLB baseball game on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Ozzie Albies returns for Braves months after foot fracture
4h ago
Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp talk to reporters after a press conference at Ola High School in Henry County on Friday, July 29, 2022, when Kemp announced $125 classroom supply grants for teachers and other school staff. (Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Some teachers complain about Kemp’s classroom supply subsidy
2h ago
The Latest
Commissioner Jerica Richardson (center) ran for District 2 commissioner in 2020. Now, she is at risk of losing her seat after state lawmakers drew her out of her district earlier this year. AJC File

In rebuke to the Legislature, Cobb looks to adopt its own election map
46m ago
New Gwinnett tax commissioner gets salary boost for city collection
1h ago
Climate law a wrench in Hyundai’s plans for $5.5 billion EV plant
5h ago
Featured
Enjoy rides, fair food, games and more at the Gwinnett County Fair.

Credit: From Gwinnett County Fair’s Facebook page

Gwinnett County Fair, Pup-a-Palooza and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
Major traffic shift coming to I-285 at Ga. 400 Monday
‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top