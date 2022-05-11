Public memorial events today, tomorrow for Gwinnett tax commissioner

Alpha Kappa Alpha will hold an “Ivy Beyond the Wall” ceremony in Porter’s honor today at 6 p.m. at New Mercies Christian Church, 4000 Five Forks Trickum Rd. SW in Lilburn.

A funeral procession will assemble Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Nash Street parking lot, on the southeast corner of Nash Street and Constitution Boulevard, near the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center in Lawrenceville. The procession will depart at 10:30 a.m.

Joining the procession is not necessary to attend the funeral, which will take place at noon Thursday at the St. Philip African Methodist Episcopal Church, 240 Candler Rd. SE in Atlanta.

