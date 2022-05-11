Public memorial events today, tomorrow for Gwinnett tax commissioner

The public is invited to memorial events today and Thursday for Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter, who died last week of cancer at age 43.
The tax commissioner’s office will close Thursday for employees to pay their respects.
Porter was Gwinnett County’s first Black tax commissioner and the first Black judge in Duluth Municipal Court. Raised in New Jersey, she was the first in her family to attend college. She earned a law degree from Emory University and was active in the prestigious Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.
She had four children who are now in their teens and early twenties. Her death came three days before Mother’s Day.
A public wake will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. today Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 914 Scenic Highway in Lawrenceville.
Alpha Kappa Alpha will hold an “Ivy Beyond the Wall” ceremony in Porter’s honor today at 6 p.m. at New Mercies Christian Church, 4000 Five Forks Trickum Rd. SW in Lilburn.
A funeral procession will assemble Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Nash Street parking lot, on the southeast corner of Nash Street and Constitution Boulevard, near the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center in Lawrenceville. The procession will depart at 10:30 a.m.
Joining the procession is not necessary to attend the funeral, which will take place at noon Thursday at the St. Philip African Methodist Episcopal Church, 240 Candler Rd. SE in Atlanta.
All tax and tag transactions, except for title work, may be conducted online. Links and contact information are available at GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com. Gwinnett residents can also use the website to book appointments and check wait times in advance.
