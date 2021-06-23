Prosecutors blame ‘extraordinary amounts of evidence’ for slow pace in Jan. 6 cases

During Wednesday’s hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Leslie A. Goemaat said the government is sifting through more than 220,000 citizen tips plus, massive amounts of video and social media evidence in the Jan. 6 cases as prosecutors try to meet their obligation to turn over evidence to the defendants. The next scheduled hearing in the case was set for Sept. 20.

Thirteen people with Georgia ties have been charged with crimes related to the Jan. 6 riot, and many face the possibility of years behind bars. In the meantime, most are free on bond where they are allowed to live at home and go to work, although with significant restrictions.

In a hearing Monday, a D.C. judge overruled a federal magistrate in Atlanta and ordered former Marine and Johns Creek resident Kevin Douglas Creek to be released on a personal recognizance bond while he awaits trial for allegedly assaulting police officers outside the Capitol.

Caption Kevin Douglas Creek, a roofing contractor from Alpharetta, was arrested June 9, 2021, and charged with participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Police body camera footage appears to show Creek attacking police defending the Capitol. (Photo: United States Department of Justice)

Last week, Magistrate Judge Linda T. Walker agreed with Georgia prosecutors that the 46-year-old roofing contractor showed a lack of remorse and a disregard for the rule of law and should be held pending trial. However, prosecutors in D.C. did not oppose a defense motion requesting his release on bond.

So far, only two of the defendants charged in the Jan. 6 riot have entered guilty pleas. On Wednesday, 49-year-old Indiana resident Anna Morgan-Lloyd became the first defendant to be sentenced, receiving three years probation in exchange for pleading guilty to one misdemeanor charge.

Prior to imposing the sentence in that case, U.S. District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth said he was troubled by statements describing the riot as “just a day of tourists walking through the Capitol.” Georgia U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, an Athens Republican, made national news last month when he downplayed the Jan. 6 riot as “no insurrection” and looking like “a normal tourist visit.”

Lambert, a Reagan appointee, did not mention Clyde by name but vehemently disagreed with the characterization.

”I don’t know what planet they were on but there were millions in this country who saw what happened on Jan. 6,” he said. “The attempt of some congressmen to rewrite history and say these were just tourists walking through the Capitol was utter nonsense.”

Lamberth said video soon to be released by the court will show the violence behind the Capitol breach.

Morgan-Lloyd, a resident of Indiana, was not accused of being part of the violence. She and a friend entered the Capitol through an open door, stayed about 10 minutes and left, prosecutors said. She pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and was sentenced to three years probation. In a tearful statement, she said she was “ashamed” of her participation in what she described as a “disgraceful” day.

”I would just like to apologize to the court, the American people, my family,” she said.

On the advice of her attorney, Morgan-Lloyd read books and watched movies documenting the experience of religious and ethnic minorities and included reports on “Schindler’s List” and “Just Mercy” with her statement.