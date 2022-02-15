Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre , settle sex abuse lawsuit.Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre , settle sex abuse lawsuit.Giuffre previously alleged that when she was under 18 years old, she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with Prince Andrew.Giuffre previously alleged that when she was under 18 years old, she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with Prince Andrew.Though Prince Andrew continues to deny the allegations, Giuffre's lawyer, David Boies, filed a letter Feb. 15 stating he has agreed to settle the lawsuit.The amount of the settlement is unknown, but Prince Andrew "intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights.".The amount of the settlement is unknown, but Prince Andrew "intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights.".Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks, Statement on behalf of Prince Andrew, via letter obtained by ABC News.It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others, Statement on behalf of Prince Andrew, via letter obtained by ABC News.In 2009, Giuffre and Epstein reached a $500,000 settlement in a civil lawsuit.ABC News reports Prince Andrew tried to have the case against him dismissed on those grounds.A federal judge rejected his plea in January, and he was set to be deposed in March