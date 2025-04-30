error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

What comes next? How Project 2025 could continue to define Trump's agenda

In President Donald Trump’s first 100 days, he has issued a record number of executive orders. Many of them trace back to the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 playbook, a conservative plan for governing that Trump distanced himself from during his campaign, but has seemingly embraced in office. The blueprint is a right-wing wishlist, pushing for policies like dismantling the administrative state, tightening borders, restoring traditional family and protecting “God-given” freedoms. AJC's Koralie Barrau looks at how closely Trump’s executive orders are mirroring that agenda— and what could be coming next. The analysis draws on data from "Project 2025 Tracker," a public tool that compares Trump administration actions against the recommendations outlined in the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 policy agenda. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | C-SPAN | ABC News | Project 2025 Tracker | Heritage Foundation

AJC Poll: What Georgia voters think about Trump’s first 100 days
100 days in, Donald Trump’s Georgia allies couldn’t be happier
From the politics to how Trump’s actions affect you: Revisit our news coverage these...

Today's Video Headlines

Will the next pope follow the progressive path of Francis?

Credits: NBC|Arirang|ABC|CNN|TNY|Al Jazeera|Rappler|CBS|Bloomberg|LSNTV|AP|Getty|CBC|The Indp.|Times of Israel|BBC|NYT|Vatican|PBC|ATJR|USA House Reps|EWTN

Returning a once bustling Black business community to its former glory

Credits: AJC | Getty Images | Pittsburgh Yards | The Annie E. Casey Foundation | @pinkpothosatl; @jayidacheteaspot / Instagram | Atlanta BeltLine

How organizers revived Orange Crush, the HBCU spring break bash known for chaos

Credits: AJC | Getty | Savannah Morning News | orangecrushofficial / Instagram | thad.deuss; thatmfnkira / TikTok | WSAV3 / YouTube | Kenneth Flowe

More From News

Could the Ocmulgee Mounds set a new precedent for preservation?

Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park. Credit: AJC | Boston Public Library | TIME | NP Service | apalacheresearch.com | NP Traveler | National Geographic