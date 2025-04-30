News

What comes next? How Project 2025 could continue to define Trump's agenda

In President Donald Trump’s first 100 days, he has issued a record number of executive orders. Many of them trace back to the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 playbook, a conservative plan for governing that Trump distanced himself from during his campaign, but has seemingly embraced in office. The blueprint is a right-wing wishlist, pushing for policies like dismantling the administrative state, tightening borders, restoring traditional family and protecting “God-given” freedoms. AJC's Koralie Barrau looks at how closely Trump’s executive orders are mirroring that agenda— and what could be coming next. The analysis draws on data from "Project 2025 Tracker," a public tool that compares Trump administration actions against the recommendations outlined in the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 policy agenda. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | C-SPAN | ABC News | Project 2025 Tracker | Heritage Foundation

1:51