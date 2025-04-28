error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

Will the next pope follow the progressive path of Francis?

Pope Francis made history as the first pontiff from the Global South. Shaped by his upbringing in Argentina during years of dictatorship and upheaval, he challenged the traditions of past popes — and the Church itself. He allowed blessings for same-sex couples, demanded global action on climate change, championed migrants and marginalized communities — including Palestinians in Gaza — and reformed the Vatican by replacing members of the old guard and appointing new leaders, including women. Now, with nearly 80% of the cardinals who will elect his successor appointed by Francis, the Church faces a pivotal question: Will his legacy endure, or will his critics pull the Vatican back toward tradition? Credits: NBC News | CBS Philadelphia | Arirang News | ABC News | CNN | The New Yorker | Al Jazeera English | Rappler | CBS News | Bloomberg Originals | LSNTV | AP News | Getty Images | CBC | The Independent | Times of Israel | BBC News | New York Times | Vatican News | PBS | America The Jesuit Review | USA House Reps | EWTN

AJC |1 hour ago
Credit: AP

How Martin Luther King Jr.’s ‘dream’ inspired the Vatican through Pope Francis
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Atlanta youth say Pope Francis inspired them in their faith
Credit: AP

Patricia Murphy: Pope Francis challenged Congress to be better. It isn’t.

Will the next pope follow the progressive path of Francis?

Returning a once bustling Black business community to its former glory

Credits: AJC | Getty Images | Pittsburgh Yards | The Annie E. Casey Foundation | @pinkpothosatl; @jayidacheteaspot / Instagram | Atlanta BeltLine

How organizers revived Orange Crush, the HBCU spring break bash known for chaos

Credits: AJC | Getty | Savannah Morning News | orangecrushofficial / Instagram | thad.deuss; thatmfnkira / TikTok | WSAV3 / YouTube | Kenneth Flowe

Could the Ocmulgee Mounds set a new precedent for preservation?

Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park. Credit: AJC | Boston Public Library | TIME | NP Service | apalacheresearch.com | NP Traveler | National Geographic

