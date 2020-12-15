Police: Woman retaliates, kills man after shooting at SW Atlanta apartment

An argument inside a southwest Atlanta apartment turned deadly Monday night after one man shot another and a woman grabbed a gun in retaliation, police said.
The woman told police she shot and killed 32-year-old Brian Postell-Magwood after the argument at the apartment in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Postell-Magwood was dead when officers arrived about 11:45 p.m.
The other man was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition but stable, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said Tuesday. He was expected to recover.
The woman, who is not being named because she was not charged, was cooperating with investigators.
“During the dispute, Postell-Magwood drew a pistol and shot the victim several times,” Avery said in a statement. “When this occurred, (the woman) shot Postell-Magwood.”
While the deadly shooting remains under investigation, Avery said investigators do not anticipate filing charges.
