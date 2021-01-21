Police: Witness arrested after lying about deadly hit-and-run in DeKalb

A man who reported a deadly hit-and-run to police last week was arrested Tuesday in the victim’s death.
Jean Claude Ngindu Mpoyi, 57, spoke with detectives Jan. 11 and said he saw the victim, Demetrius Bigby, lying in the road near North Indian Creek Drive and Rockbridge Road after the accident, according to DeKalb County police.
Bigby was taken to a hospital, where he died two days later.
Traffic investigators initially determined Bigby was crossing the street headed west when he was struck by a vehicle. After further investigation, they have accused Mpoyi of hitting the man and then lying about it, DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said.
“We are grateful that we were able to bring some closure to the Bigby family during this time,” Vincent said in an email to Channel 2 Action News. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”
Mpoyi was arrested at his Decatur home on a felony charge of giving false statements to police and misdemeanor charges of vehicular homicide and failure to yield.
He was being held Thursday in the DeKalb County jail without bond.