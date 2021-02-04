X

Police: Teen driver rear-ended truck, caused deadly crash in Smyrna

An 18-year-old driver was arrested Thursday for allegedly causing a wreck that killed a pedestrian on Campbell Road in Smyrna.
Credit: Smyrna Police Department

News | 42 minutes ago
By Alexis Stevens, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Investigators believe an 18-year-old driver struck the back of another truck, causing that vehicle to hit and kill a pedestrian in Smyrna this week.

Thomas Wayne Lester, who lives in Hiram, was driving a Dodge Ram northeast on Campbell Road around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to his arrest warrant. Investigators believe Lester was following too closely behind a Toyota Tacoma, his warrant states.

The impact caused the Tacoma to “leap forward and strike a pedestrian” who was crossing the street in the area of a crosswalk between Howell Drive and Atlanta Road, according to police. The pedestrian, whose name was not released, died from his injuries at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

The crash investigation temporarily blocked Campbell Road.

On Thursday, Lester was arrested and charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and following too closely, both misdemeanors. He was booked into the Cobb jail Thursday afternoon and his bond was set at $5,000.

