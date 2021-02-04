Police: Teen driver rear-ended truck, caused deadly crash in Smyrna

Thomas Wayne Lester, who lives in Hiram, was driving a Dodge Ram northeast on Campbell Road around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to his arrest warrant. Investigators believe Lester was following too closely behind a Toyota Tacoma, his warrant states.

The impact caused the Tacoma to “leap forward and strike a pedestrian” who was crossing the street in the area of a crosswalk between Howell Drive and Atlanta Road, according to police. The pedestrian, whose name was not released, died from his injuries at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.