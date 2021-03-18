Police: Spa shooting suspect had visited Atlanta locations before

Police haven’t released the identities of the Atlanta victims. The victims at an Acworth spa have been identified as Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, of Acworth; Paul Andre Michels, 54, of Atlanta; Xiaojie Tan, 49, of Kennesaw; and Daoyou Feng, 44, of an unknown address. Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz, 30, of Acworth, was in stable condition Wednesday.

President Biden has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims. He issued that order ahead of his visit to Atlanta Friday with Vice President Kamala Harris. Biden and Harris plan to meet with Asian-American leaders in Georgia to offer support.

The president has said that although authorities are still trying to determine Long’s motivation he is concerned about the recent surge in violence against Asian-Americans.

“Whatever the motivation here, I know Asian-Americans are very concerned,” Biden said. “Because, as you know, I have been speaking about the brutality against Asian-Americans for the last couple months, and I think it’s very, very troubling.”

Police records, social media and interviews with former classmates and law enforcement officials indicate Long was both heavily involved in his Alpharetta church — he was baptized twice — and tormented by his stated addiction to sex. Long was caught about 150 miles south of Atlanta after his parents recognized him in surveillance footage and contacted authorities. He told police he was headed to Florida, which he viewed as a hub for the porn industry and “an outlet for something he shouldn’t be doing.”

Long’s parents reported him missing on Jan. 20, police records show. They told Cherokee sheriff’s deputies Long went to his girlfriend’s home in Chattanooga and was expected to return that evening. Instead, he texted his parents that he “would not be coming home because he wanted a fresh start.”

Business and civic leaders from metro Atlanta’s Korean community urged law enforcement on Thursday not to consider this week’s shootings the actions of a deranged sex addict.

“There is absolutely no way this was not a racially motivated killing against Asians,” the newly formed Atlanta Korean American Committee Against Hate Crimes said in a statement.

Former classmates, educators want to focus on victims

Sequoyah High School’s yearbooks include several photos of Long. In one, he is twirling a drumstick in his right hand. In another, he is seen with other students in a photo under a headline declaring: “Faithful Followers & Some Leaders, Too.”

Long worshipped at Crabapple First Baptist Church in Alpharetta and attended a youth mission trip to Costa Rica in 2016. In 2014, he belonged to a Christian group at the school called First Priority. Two years later, he participated in Fellowship of Christian Athletes and led its weekly gatherings.

“I really feel like God is wanting me to be a leader in the church, so I felt like this would be a really good opportunity to exercise some of those principles,” he said in his alma mater’s 2016 yearbook. “And also just reach out to our campus with the Gospel.”

Sequoyah graduate Logan Biddy shared a sophomore year history class with Long and remembers him as a quiet student who mostly kept to himself.

“He used to be cleaned up, never had a beard or facial hair. Always had nice manners. I would’ve never in a million years thought he would be doing something like this,” Biddy said.

Hannah Louise Baltz graduated with Long. Baltz doesn’t remember much about him, other than his quiet nature.

“We had a couple of school threats,” Baltz said, “but it was nothing from him. I never had my guard up about him.”

Other former high school classmates, heartbroken by Tuesday’s massacre, declined to talk about him, saying they wanted the spotlight kept on the victims.

Long enrolled at Chattahoochee Technical College in 2019. Before that, he enrolled briefly at the Cumming Campus of the University of North Georgia.

“Let me be clear — hate, racism and violence have no place in the UNG community, and this incident does not reflect the character of our community or the values we uphold,” UNG President Bonita Jacobs said in an email to students, faculty and staff. “My heart and prayers are with the family and friends of those murdered this week, as well as any students and colleagues in our UNG community who are fearful as a result of racist rhetoric and/or violence.”

Staff writers Greg Bluestein, Tamar Hallerman, Chris Joyner, Joshua Sharpe and Eric Stirgus contributed to this report.