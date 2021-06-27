Police: Shots fired in DeKalb mall by jewelry thieves

Police said there were no injuries Sunday afternoon when shots were fired inside The Gallery at South DeKalb.
About 1:40 p.m., DeKalb County police officers responded to the mall in reference to shots fired.
Police said that two males entered a jewelry store and fired rounds into a glass case before fleeing with multiple pieces of jewelry and other items. No arrests or further information were reported.
Back in March, gunfire was reported in the mall resulting from an argument. No one was injured in that incident either.
