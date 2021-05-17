Police seek man suspected of exposing himself at Gwinnett park

Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help in finding and identifying a man suspected of exposing himself and committing lewd acts at a public park in Snellville.
The man has been seen multiple times at Lenora Park, which is located at the intersection of Lenora Church and Lee roads. Officers have responded to multiple “suspicious person” calls at the park for someone matching the same description, Gwinnett police said in a news release Monday.
The man is described as between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7 with a slim build and tattoos. He is often seen wearing gym clothing, according to the release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
