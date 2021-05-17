Police seek man suspected of exposing himself at Gwinnett park

The man is described as between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7 with a slim build and tattoos. He is often seen wearing gym clothing, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.