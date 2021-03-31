Police seek information from man who stopped for fatal I-20 crash

Atlanta police are searching for a man who stopped at the scene of a fatal car crash Saturday but left before officers arrived, the department said.
Officers responded to the fatal crash on I-20 westbound at Moreland Avenue around 5 p.m., Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said. Witnesses said that a man driving an older black sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Impala, had stopped and assisted at the scene, but he was gone before the police arrived.
The driver of the wrecked car was seriously injured and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where they later died, Avery said. Police did not share details about the identity of the driver.
Investigators are working to determine whether the man who stopped was involved in the initial crash, or simply a good Samaritan trying to help, police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The Atlanta Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit is seeking help in this case and investigators need to talk with the man who left the accident site, Avery said.
Anyone with information on this crash should call 911 or the Accident Investigation Unit at 404-546-5465.
