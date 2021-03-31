Police seek information from man who stopped for fatal I-20 crash

Officers responded to the fatal crash on I-20 westbound at Moreland Avenue around 5 p.m., Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said. Witnesses said that a man driving an older black sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Impala, had stopped and assisted at the scene, but he was gone before the police arrived.

The driver of the wrecked car was seriously injured and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where they later died, Avery said. Police did not share details about the identity of the driver.