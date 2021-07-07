Police seek 2 ‘persons of interest’ in double shooting at Atlanta apartments

Authorities released a video Wednesday showing a man and woman who were seen near the crime scene June 22. Homicide detectives want to speak with them about the death of 31-year-old Malik Campbell and the injury to 35-year-old Deandre Porterfield.

The shooting occurred around 4:45 p.m. inside an apartment in the 400 block of Central Park Place, police said. Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene. Porterfield was stable when taken to the hospital.