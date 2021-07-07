ajc logo
Police seek 2 ‘persons of interest’ in double shooting at Atlanta apartments

Police are trying to identify two "persons of interest" in a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of Central Park Place last month.
By Caroline Silva, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta police are searching for two “persons of interest” in connection with a double shooting that left a man dead and another injured at an Atlanta apartment late last month.

Authorities released a video Wednesday showing a man and woman who were seen near the crime scene June 22. Homicide detectives want to speak with them about the death of 31-year-old Malik Campbell and the injury to 35-year-old Deandre Porterfield.

The shooting occurred around 4:45 p.m. inside an apartment in the 400 block of Central Park Place, police said. Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene. Porterfield was stable when taken to the hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a verbal argument inside an apartment escalated to gunfire, police said. The suspect fled the scene before authorities arrived.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the identity of a suspect in this case should contact 911. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

