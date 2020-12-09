Police searching for suspects in fatal shooting of ‘selfless’ Nashville nurse

Police received 46 Crime Stopper tips as of 1:30 p.m. Monday.

“The death of Caitlyn is a tragedy,” Police Chief John Drake told reporters during a press conference at MNPD headquarters on Murfreesboro Pike. “Not only for her family, but for the city and for her team at Saint Thomas West Hospital.”

Her mother, Dianne Kaufman, told the Tennessean that she was appreciative of the Nashville community’s efforts to find justice in her daughter’s killing. The Pennsylvania mom has been plagued by the question of “Why?”

“Please help me find out who did this to my daughter,” Diane Kaufman said through tears. “I need closure. Caitlyn was selfless. ... She had a contagious laugh. She had beautiful blue eyes. A heart of gold.”

The mother said her daughter was hired at Saint Thomas in the ICU in 2018. She was headed to her job to work her 7 p.m. shift when the shooting happened. Hours after she began her commute, a Metro Parks officer noticed her Mazda CX-5 SUV on the right shoulder of I-440 against the guard rail in between the Hillsboro Pike and West End Avenue exits.

Kaufman’s mother said she does not have reason to believe her daughter was targeted.

“Caitlyn didn’t have enemies,” Kaufman told The Tennessean. “It was the wrong place at the wrong time. My heart is shattered.”

On Tuesday, a local man, who wanted to remain anonymous, told authorities he’d post a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in Kaufman’s killing. Crime Stoppers has also issued $1,000 reward for tips leading to solving this case. Anyone with information can contact Metro Nashville Police at (615) 742-7463.