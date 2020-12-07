NC mother stabbed to death by husband in front of her 3 children

A mother of three was reportedly stabbed to death by her husband at her North Carolina home Sunday morning. Her children, who were present during the fatal stabbing, had to flee from the home to a neighbor’s house.
The mom was reportedly stabbed in an incident about 10:15 a.m. Sunday at the couple’s home in Battleboro, North Carolina, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office told ABC News. The officers were called to the home where the woman was found unconscious. When officers arrived at the couple’s home, they found Tiara Dzikowski, 34, had been stabbed several times by the suspect, 33-year-old Alexander Dayton Dzikowski.
She died from the wounds suffered in the attack by the time police arrived, according to ABC News’ Raleigh station WTVD. There have been reports that Dzikowski was either her boyfriend or husband.
“While en route, deputies were advised that the children of the residence had gone next door to a neighbor’s house and stated that the victim had been stabbed by the suspect,” said the Nash County Sheriff’s Office in a statement.
“The suspect was transported to UNC-Nash Hospital due to injuries sustained prior to law enforcement’s arrival, and has since been transferred to another undisclosed medical facility,” authorities said.
Deputies said Dzikowski will be charged with first-degree murder once he is discharged. There’s no known motive at this time.
No further information was given on the three children who are reportedly between the ages of 5 and 12, according to WTVD.