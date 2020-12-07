NC mother stabbed to death by husband in front of her 3 children

The mom was reportedly stabbed in an incident about 10:15 a.m. Sunday at the couple’s home in Battleboro, North Carolina, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office told ABC News. The officers were called to the home where the woman was found unconscious. When officers arrived at the couple’s home, they found Tiara Dzikowski, 34, had been stabbed several times by the suspect, 33-year-old Alexander Dayton Dzikowski.

She died from the wounds suffered in the attack by the time police arrived, according to ABC News’ Raleigh station WTVD. There have been reports that Dzikowski was either her boyfriend or husband.