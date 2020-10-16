Police searching for car connected to fatal shooting in SW Atlanta

Atlanta police are requesting the public’s help to locate a vehicle related to the fatal shooting of a man earlier this month, authorities said.
The vehicle may be either a Nissan or Kia, according to police. Authorities said four men wearing hooded sweatshirts got out of the car and shot Mohammed Abdus-Salaam on Oct. 7.
Abdus-Salaam, 42, was unloading groceries from his car when he was shot multiple times in the 1000 block of Camilla Street in southwest Atlanta around 11 p.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 404-803-9710. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.