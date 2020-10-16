Police searching for car connected to fatal shooting in SW Atlanta

The vehicle may be either a Nissan or Kia, according to police. Authorities said four men wearing hooded sweatshirts got out of the car and shot Mohammed Abdus-Salaam on Oct. 7.

Abdus-Salaam, 42, was unloading groceries from his car when he was shot multiple times in the 1000 block of Camilla Street in southwest Atlanta around 11 p.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.