Police question man who remained on scene after fatal SW Atlanta shooting

One man is dead and another is being questioned by investigators after police say an argument escalated into gunfire in southwest Atlanta Thursday evening.
Officers responded to reports of a person shot at 3450 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW just before 6 p.m., according to an Atlanta Police Department news release. When they arrived at the scene, officers found one man dead and another who remained in the area after the shooting.
Police believe the two men got into an argument that led to gunfire, the APD release said. Investigators were questioning the man about the circumstances around the shooting, but police did not say if any charges would be filed. Police have not released the identities of either man involved.
The investigation into the shooting remains active, police said.
