Police officer killed in wrong-way crash near Tampa

The crash happened along Interstate 275 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Sligh Avenue. Officers said a 25-year-old driver was traveling the wrong way when they hit the patrol car, WFLA-TV reported. The driver also died, according to WFLA.

“This is a tragedy. Our community has been rocked by these wrong-way drivers." - Brian Dugan, Tampa police chief

Masden was a highly decorated officer and had been with the department for 16 years, Police Chief Brian Dugan told the TV station. He leaves behind three children, the station reported.