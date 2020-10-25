Police: Man stole SUV, caused fatal Cobb crash and left the scene

A Cobb County man is accused of stealing an SUV, crashing into trees and ejecting two passengers, killing one. Then, he left the scene of the crash, according to his arrest warrant.
Nearly four months after the Mableton-area crash, police last week charged the driver, Agustin Santos Farrera, with several felony counts, including vehicular homicide. Farrera has also been charged with hit-and-run, burglary, theft by taking and causing serious injury by vehicle, his warrant states.
Farrera, who lives in Mableton, was not in custody on Sunday. But he is expected to be denied bond once he is arrested his warrant states.
According to his warrant, Farrera burglarized a home shortly after 4 a.m. June 27 and stole the keys to a black 2006 Infiniti QX56. Minutes later, Farrera drove 66 mph in a 35 mph zone southbound on Glore Road, near the intersection with Ethel Springs Trail, according to police.
“Due to the high speed of the Infiniti, the accused was unable to negotiate a left curve, causing the vehicle to yaw counterclockwise,” his warrant states. “The Infiniti left the west side of the roadway, struck two trees, causing the vehicle to roll over and eject Juan Daniel Ceja-Espinosa, subsequently causing his death.”
Ceja-Espinosa was 21 years old, according to police. Another passenger, Rafael Rodriguez Facundo of Mableton, was seriously injured in the crash and taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment, police said after the crash. Farrera was not seriously injured, according to police.
“The accused exited the vehicle and left the scene on foot without contacting 911 or rendering aid,” his warrant states.
Farrera was also charged with speeding, reckless driving, and failure to maintain lane.