Police: Man stole SUV, caused fatal Cobb crash and left the scene

Nearly four months after the Mableton-area crash, police last week charged the driver, Agustin Santos Farrera, with several felony counts, including vehicular homicide. Farrera has also been charged with hit-and-run, burglary, theft by taking and causing serious injury by vehicle, his warrant states.

Farrera, who lives in Mableton, was not in custody on Sunday. But he is expected to be denied bond once he is arrested his warrant states.