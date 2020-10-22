Cobb 17-year-old to serve 2 years for crash that killed his brother

DeQuario Lovett was arrested and initially booked into a youth detention center, according to police. But he was charged as an adult.

In December, a grand jury indicted Lovett on one count each of felony murder, theft by taking and driving without a license, and two counts of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, according to the district attorney’s office.

As part of a plea deal Wednesday, the murder charge against Lovett was dropped, court records show. He pleaded guilty to the other charges and was sentenced to 24 months behind bars followed by eight years on probation.

A Nov. 10 hearing was scheduled to determine the amount of restitution Lovett must pay victims of the crash, court records show.