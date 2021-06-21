Police: Man shot after leaving one fight and getting into another

The fight ended when shots were fired in southeast Atlanta’s Lakewood Heights neighborhood, injuring the man, according to police. The boyfriend, the sister and the wounded man will all face charges.

According to police spokesman Officer Steve Avery, the wounded man was first involved in a domestic dispute with the mother of his child on Holly Street. He then went to Lakewood Avenue, where he was confronted by the woman’s sister and her sister’s boyfriend, Avery said.