Police: Man shot after leaving one fight and getting into another

Three people were arrested Monday morning after a fight between a couple escalated to involve the woman’s sister and her sister’s boyfriend, Atlanta police said.
The fight ended when shots were fired in southeast Atlanta’s Lakewood Heights neighborhood, injuring the man, according to police. The boyfriend, the sister and the wounded man will all face charges.
According to police spokesman Officer Steve Avery, the wounded man was first involved in a domestic dispute with the mother of his child on Holly Street. He then went to Lakewood Avenue, where he was confronted by the woman’s sister and her sister’s boyfriend, Avery said.
The two men traded punches before the woman’s sister shot the other man and left the scene, Avery said. Her brother told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution his infant niece was present for the shooting but did not appear to be injured.
Police arrived on Lakewood Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. and found the wounded man, who was then taken to a hospital. After he is released, he will be booked into the Fulton County Jail on a charge of battery related to the domestic violence incident, according to police.
The accused shooter was apprehended and arrested on a charge of aggravated assault. She and her boyfriend, who was charged with battery, were both taken to the Fulton County Jail.
None of their names were released.