Police: Man shot after argument with coworker in Fulton

Police in Fulton County are looking for a suspect in a workplace shooting Tuesday morning at an industrial complex.
The 39-year-old victim was lying in the parking lot of a business on Westgate Drive off Fulton Industrial Boulevard when police responded shortly before 8 a.m. He had been shot twice in the chest, according to a Fulton police spokeswoman.
He was taken to a hospital, and his condition was unknown.
“The initial investigation reveals the victim was shot by a coworker after some sort of a disagreement,” spokeswoman Sgt. Maureen Smith said. “The scene indicates that the victim may have also shot at the coworker before the coworker left the scene.”
Police have not released the names of the victim or the suspect.
“This incident is still very early in the investigation and nothing further is being released at this time,” Smith said.
