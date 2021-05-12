Police: Man drilled holes in U-Haul to steal gas; crews still cleaning up spill

“While we understand that there is a shortage on gas, we also want to remind everyone to exercise safety, patience and common sense,” Griffin police posted on Facebook. “The shortage is temporary and we anticipate the gas stations returning to full operations soon. In the meantime, remain calm and don’t do anything to endanger yourself and others.”

The incident happened around 9 a.m. at USA Rent-A-Space in the 1400 block of Bowling Lane, according to police spokeswoman Laurie Littlejohn. About 35 to 45 gallons were spilled, she said.