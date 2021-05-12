Police: Man drilled holes in U-Haul to steal gas; crews still cleaning up spill

Firefighters in Griffin are continuing to clean up a hazardous spill Wednesday afternoon after police said a man drilled holes in the tank of a parked U-Haul truck to steal 5 gallons of gas.
“While we understand that there is a shortage on gas, we also want to remind everyone to exercise safety, patience and common sense,” Griffin police posted on Facebook. “The shortage is temporary and we anticipate the gas stations returning to full operations soon. In the meantime, remain calm and don’t do anything to endanger yourself and others.”
The incident happened around 9 a.m. at USA Rent-A-Space in the 1400 block of Bowling Lane, according to police spokeswoman Laurie Littlejohn. About 35 to 45 gallons were spilled, she said.
Police said they have identified a truck, which was found parked nearby, as the “getaway” vehicle and released grainy photos of the suspect walking near a U-Haul around the time of the puncture. The suspect’s vehicle is a red Ford F-series truck made sometime between 1980 and 1986.
Gas stations around metro Atlanta have had supply concerns since last weekend when Colonial Pipeline, an Alpharetta-based company, was hit by a cyberattack that threatened fuel supplies on the East Coast. Colonial said it operates the largest refined products pipeline in the United States, “transporting more than 100 million gallons of fuel daily.”
Anyone with information about the spill is asked to contact Griffin police at 470-771-3097 or the investigator at rpowell@cityofgriffin.com.
