Police looking for suspect after man shot at gas pump in East Point

Officers responded to a Texaco along Delowe Drive around 7:40 p.m. and found a man inside a small black car, East Point police spokesman Capt. Allyn Glover said. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. His condition was not released.

The preliminary investigation revealed that while the victim was at a pump, a man walked up to him and shot him, Glover said. The suspected gunman then fled the scene in a black Ford Mustang, he added. He remains at large.