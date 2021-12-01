ajc logo
Police looking for suspect after man shot at gas pump in East Point

A man was shot Monday night while at a gas pump in East Point.
A man was shot Monday night while at a gas pump in East Point.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

East Point police are trying to locate a man who shot another man at a gas station Monday night, officials said.

Officers responded to a Texaco along Delowe Drive around 7:40 p.m. and found a man inside a small black car, East Point police spokesman Capt. Allyn Glover said. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. His condition was not released.

The preliminary investigation revealed that while the victim was at a pump, a man walked up to him and shot him, Glover said. The suspected gunman then fled the scene in a black Ford Mustang, he added. He remains at large.

Authorities did not say what led up to the shooting.

East Point police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 404-761-2177.

Caroline Silva
Caroline Silva is a Breaking News and Crime and Public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

