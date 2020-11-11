Police look to identify pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Tucker

DeKalb County police are working to identify a man who was killed after being struck by two vehicles Wednesday morning at a busy intersection in Tucker.
The crash occurred about 6:30 a.m. at Mountain Industrial Boulevard and U.S. 78, police said in an emailed statement. Neither car remained at the scene, and investigators are asking the public for help locating the drivers involved.
The victim, who appears to be between 35 and 40 years old, was initially struck by a silver or gray Honda Accord made between 1998 and 2001, based on pieces of the car collected at the scene. Following the crash, the driver got out and looked at the man before getting back in and driving off, witnesses told police.
Investigators believe the man was then run over by a Nissan Rogue, though the SUV’s driver may not have realized they struck a person, DeKalb police said.
The Honda likely has damage to its left front end, specifically its headlight and side-view mirror, investigators said. The Nissan could have damage to its undercarriage after running over the man.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or knows the drivers' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or DeKalb detectives at 770-724-7610.
