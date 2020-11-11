Police look to identify pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Tucker

The crash occurred about 6:30 a.m. at Mountain Industrial Boulevard and U.S. 78, police said in an emailed statement. Neither car remained at the scene, and investigators are asking the public for help locating the drivers involved.

The victim, who appears to be between 35 and 40 years old, was initially struck by a silver or gray Honda Accord made between 1998 and 2001, based on pieces of the car collected at the scene. Following the crash, the driver got out and looked at the man before getting back in and driving off, witnesses told police.