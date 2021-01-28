Police look to ID women accused of throwing bricks at Buckhead Chick-fil-A

“The females attempted to climb through the drive-thru window, but (were) stopped by employees,” one officer wrote in an incident report, adding that the workers quickly locked the restaurant’s doors and windows for their own safety.

What followed was filmed on an employee’s cellphone and later shared on Instagram. In the video, one of the women is seen beating on the closed drive-thru window as masked employees scramble inside.

The incident happened Monday night at the Chick-fil-A Chastain Square location on Roswell Road. Credit: Instagram / Atlanta Scoop Credit: Instagram / Atlanta Scoop

At one point in the video, a woman outside appears to pick up an object from the ground and throw it at the glass. The employees quickly backed away.

“The suspect females started to pick up cement bricks from nearby and throw them at the drive-thru window in an attempt to break the window,” the report said. “The window was not shattered completely, but did have noticeable cracks and damage.”

No one was injured in the incident, and the women were gone by the time officers arrived to take the report.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call 911. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for the cash reward, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

