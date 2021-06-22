Police investigating 2 hit-and-run crashes on busy Clayton County road

The first victim was seriously injured but was still alive when officers arrived shortly before 4 a.m. The second, who was found about 6:15 a.m., was dead, according to police. Investigators believe both were victims of hit-and-run crashes.

Police have not identified the surviving victim, who was lying in front of a Starbucks in the northbound lanes of Tara Boulevard near Mount Zion Road. He was not carrying any ID.