Police investigating 2 hit-and-run crashes on busy Clayton County road

The first victim was seriously injured but was still alive when officers arrived shortly before 4 a.m. The second, who was found about 6:15 a.m., was dead, according to police.
Crime & Public Safety
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

Within three hours Tuesday, Clayton County police found two people lying along Tara Boulevard after being hit by cars.

The first victim was seriously injured but was still alive when officers arrived shortly before 4 a.m. The second, who was found about 6:15 a.m., was dead, according to police. Investigators believe both were victims of hit-and-run crashes.

Police have not identified the surviving victim, who was lying in front of a Starbucks in the northbound lanes of Tara Boulevard near Mount Zion Road. He was not carrying any ID.

“Detectives are following up on several leads at this time,” police spokesman Officer Ren Deason said in a statement. “There were no witnesses at the scene who observed the incident.”

The man was taken to a hospital with “very serious injuries,” he said.

The second victim was found dead about eight miles south on Tara Boulevard, lying on the shoulder near Iron Gate Boulevard. His injuries were consistent with being hit by a vehicle, according to Deason. Investigators are not sure what time the crash happened.

He was later identified as Kenyell Price, 43.

No vehicle descriptions were provided in either incident, and both remain under investigation. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

