Police investigate 3 shootings in 3 hours in Atlanta; victims all stable

Officers were sent out again about 11:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting in northeast Atlanta, and then again about midnight to a location in northwest Atlanta.

When officers arrived at the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and Ellis Street, they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim told police he was walking down the street when he was shot, officials said. Authorities said the victim “was aware of why he was shot” and did not provide any description of the suspect.

Less than 40 minutes later, officers were called to the 200 block of Mills Street to investigate another report of a person being shot.

The victim told police he had been involved in an argument with someone who pulled out a gun and started firing at his car. The man was hit one time.

He was stable when he was taken to Grady.

No arrests have been made in any of the incidents. All three incidents remain under investigation.