Police ID suspect, victim in fatal shooting near downtown Athens

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting, but police have identified 35-year-old Athens resident Joseph Baughns as a suspect in the case. A warrant has been issued charging Baughns with malice murder, but authorities are still searching for him, Athens police spokesman Kenneth Brooks said in a statement.

Baughns is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said. Anyone who knows his whereabouts or has information on the case is asked to contact Detective Scott Black at 762-400-7058. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers at 706-705-4775.