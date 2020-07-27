BREAKING: Suspect sought in fatal shooting near downtown Athens

A shooting near downtown Athens on Monday afternoon left one person dead and police searching for the suspect.
The shooting took place just before 2 p.m. in the 100 block of Hickman Drive, not far from the University of Georgia campus, Athens-Clarke County police said in a statement. Police did not release details about the victim as they worked to notify next of kin.
Police said the man suspected of the shooting was wearing a white shirt and blue pants.
The incident happened in an area that would typically be heavily trafficked near the Hotel Indigo, though the coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on activity in Athens. City officials recently instituted a mask requirement.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Lt. David Norris at 706-613-3330, ext. 7165. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers at 706-705-4775.
